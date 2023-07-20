KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The former owner of Snappy Tomato Pizza in Knoxville plead guilty to tax fraud according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

The investigation was led by the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue, and stemmed from a failure of the owner to report the taxable sales made at the Snappy Tomato, a release said.

The department said Jimmy Allen Ball, Jr. plead guilty to theft of property and two counts of violating Tennessee’s revenue laws. According to the release, Ball was sentenced to six years of probation and was ordered to pay $69,401.88 in restitution.

“It is a felony for retailers to collect sales tax from the public and then fail to remit it to the state,”

said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “It is a breach of the public trust, and the

Department of Revenue will never quit pursuing criminal sanctions to provide accountability for

these actions.”

The case was pursued by the department in cooperation with Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen’s office.

According to the release, the Department of Revenue collects about 87 percent of Tennessee‘s total state revenue. Anyone who suspects violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws is encouraged to call the toll-free fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX or (800) 372-8389.