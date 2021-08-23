Former Knoxville Fire captain sentenced to serve 90 days on child sex crime charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Knoxville Fire Department captain has been sentenced to serve 90 days on charges of sex involving a child.

56-year-old Scott Warwick had his three 11 months, 29-day sentences that were to be served consecutive to each other suspended and will serve 90 days on child sex crime charges. He will have to abide by the conditions of his psychosexual treatment, and cannot be alone with kids or on school/daycare/playground property.

Back in 2020, Warwick was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of sexual contact with a child, according to a Knox County Criminal Court Indictment.

Warwick was placed on administrative leave on October 7, 2020, and applied to retire from the department effective November 1, 2020.

