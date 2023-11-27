KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An ex-officer with the Knoxville Police Department facing federal child pornography charges pleaded not guilty in a federal courtroom on Monday. A jury trial was also set for early next year.

Dan Roark, who was fired by KPD Chief Paul Noel earlier this month, appeared in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Tennesee on Monday, Nov. 27 for an arraignment and indictment hearing. Roark had been arrested Monday, Nov. 6 on federal child pornography charges.

Roark was arrested on charges related to the production of child pornography after an investigation by U.S. Homeland Security, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and others. Roark had worked for KPD since 2007 and was fired following an internal investigation.

According to an affidavit, investigators say that Roark was found to have been in direct contact with a juvenile victim and their mother; the affidavit also states the mother was paid by Roark for the images she provided to him.

A jury trial for Roark is set for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at 9 a.m.