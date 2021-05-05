Former office manager for East Tenn. children’s speech therapy company pleads guilty for theft of $750K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman who was the office manager of an East Tennessee speech and language therapy company for schoolchildren pleaded guilty earlier this year for stealing $750,000.

In a press release from the Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office, that former office manager at Deborah Curlee Communication Consultants, Inc., Tiffany Silver, entered a guilty plea on Jan. 26 and received a 20-year sentence.

Deborah Curlee Communication Consultants, Inc., based in Knoxville — provided speech and language therapy to early intervention, preschool, and school-aged children in rural East Tennessee. Tiffany Silver worked as an office manager for the company for more than 16 years prior to the discovery of her thefts during a routine audit of the business.

Silver committed the offense between Jan. 1, 2011, and Jan. 24, 2018, the press release states, during which time she stole over $750,000 from the company; forging checks payable on the company’s accounts and diverting the money to herself. Silver concealed these thefts by making false entries into the bookkeeping records of the company which she maintained.

Silver will serve one year and then be placed on probation for 20 years, according to the DA’s office. Silver received a 10-year sentence for Theft of Property over $60,000 but under $250,000 and a separate consecutive sentence of 10 years for Forgery over $60,000 but under $250,000. She will have to make regular restitution payments to the victim of the theft.