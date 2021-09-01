Former Texas police officer indicted by Sevier Co. jury in July officer-involved shooting incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County man who is a former Texas police officer has been indicted in connection to an officer-involved shooting that happened in July.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were called to Robeson Road in Wears Valley for the report of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they found 52-year-old Lee Rakun armed with a gun. Rakun fired his weapon, injuring a deputy and the deputy returned fire, striking Rakun.

Rakun, a former Lieutenant in the San Antonio Police Department, was fired by the department six times over a series of misconduct incidents and reinstated through arbitration five times. He retired last year before the appeals process for a sixth termination was completed, San Antonio ABC-affiliate KSAT reported.

On Monday, the Sevier County grand jury indicted Rakun on charges of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

