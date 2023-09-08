KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former University of Tennessee College of Law employee has signed a plea agreement in a case where he was charged with depositing $70,000 of donated funds into his personal accounts, according to court documents obtained by WATE.

The agreement dated August 11, 2023, says Andrew Shafer will plead guilty to two counts of wire fraud in U.S. District Court.

Each count of wire fraud could carry a term of imprisonment of up to 20 years, a fine of up to a quarter of a million dollars, three years of supervised release, forfeiture and restitution.

In March, Shafer was indicted on the charges, which state that he was acting as the Senior Director of Advancement for the College of Law in 2021 when he accepted two donation checks worth a total of $70,000 and deposited them into his personal accounts. One of the checks was written for $50,000 to the University of Tennessee Foundation, and the other was written for $20,000 to the University of Tennessee College of Law, court documents said.

The plea agreement specifically states that there have been no promises made to Shafer about what his sentence will be. The agreement does, however, state that Shafer agrees to pay $70,000 in restitution.

Shafer’s sentence will be determined after the court receives a presentence investigation report from the United States Probation Office and any additional information presented by the parties. His sentencing is scheduled for February 2, 2024, before U.S. District Judge Katherine A. Crytzer.

According to court documents, Shafer and his attorney changed his plea and was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.