KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Narcotics investigators in Hamblen County seized three different types of drugs and arrested four people suspected of attempting to smuggle drugs into the county jail.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit received information on Friday, July 29 about a potential narcotics drop at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital that was to be picked up by an inmate identified as 48-year-old Michael English.

While conducting surveillance, a woman was seen dropping something beside a Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. A deputy made contact with the woman, identified as 26-year-old Karen Karcher, who stated she dropped two suboxone strips and some heroin that were inside bubble gum.

Investigators determined the two conspired with Keyshon Robinson, 35, and Rasshan Johnson, 43, to smuggle illegal drugs into the Hamblen County Jail.

Deputies then responded to a Weigel’s on West Andrew Johnson Highway to serve a warrant to Johnson for criminal conspiracy and possession of Schedule II drugs for resale.

A large amount of cash was discovered in Johnson’s pocket during a search. Deputies later searched his vehicle where they seized 53.1 grams of heroin, 16.7 grams of cocaine and 87 pills believed to be fentanyl.

Karcher was charged with possession and delivery of Schedule I drugs, possession and delivery of Schedule III drugs and criminal conspiracy. English, Robinson and Johnson were also charged with criminal conspiracy.