KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people have been handed a life sentence and two more will serve at least 15 years in prison after they were convicted for their roles in a fatal South Knoxville shooting on Halloween 2018.

According to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office, four people drove to 2923 Smith Lane on October 31, 2018 to confront a group of individuals about an argument stemming from earlier that day. Bobby Allen Hansard, 28, and at least one other person pulled out handguns and opened fire on the group.

Bryson McGrotha was killed by the gunfire. Another person was shot in the leg and two others were nearly struck by gunfire.

Hansard was convicted of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to life in prison plus six years.

Sean Alan Longmire, 22, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder.

Elijah Dozard, 23, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to facilitation of first degree murder and aggravated assault.

Joseph Dallas Bellew, 24, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to facilitation of first degree murder and aggravated assault.

Bobby Allen Hansard, 28. Photo: Knox County District Attorney General’s Office

Sean Alan Longmire, 22. Photo: Knox County District Attorney General’s Office

Elijah Dozard, 23. Photo: Knox County District Attorney General’s Office

Joseph Dallas Bellew, 24. Photo: Knox County District Attorney General’s Office

“We have always aggressively prosecuted gun violence, and we will continue to do so in order to make our community safer,” said Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen.

In the State of Tennessee, life in prison means the defendant must serve 51 years in prison before they are eligible to meet with the parole board.