KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The caregivers of an elderly Knox County woman who died in 2020 have now been arrested on charges including murder and aggravated neglect.

Crystal Shinpaugh Dalton, 50, Ira Earl Shinpaugh Jr, 60, Teresa Shinpaugh, 61, and Randy Lee Shinpaugh, 58, all of Knoxville, have been charged in the death of Brenda Sue Crutchfield.

They are listed as her caregivers in a court presentment. Crutchfield died on May 13, 2020.

All four have been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect and evidence tampering. Dalton is also charged with financial exploitation valued at $60,000 or more.

The alleged financial exploitation began as early July 2017, according to the presentment.

Crystal Shinpaugh Dalton

Ira Earl Shinpaugh

Teresa Shinpaugh

Randy Shinpaugh

Stacie Mae Romines, 53, also faces a charge of evidence tampering.

An arraignment date has not yet been listed in online court records.

Bond was set at $275,000 for Ira Earl Shinpaugh, Teresa Shinpaugh and Randy Lee Shinpaugh. Dalton’s bond was set at $300,000.