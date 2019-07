KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) Knoxville Fire and Police Department investigating an accident involving a vehicle crashing into the side of a house early Sunday morning.

According to KPD the four occupants of the vehicle fled the scene before authorities arrived. No one was inside the house at the time of the accident, and no injuries were reported.

KPD officers & KFD are on the corner of University Ave / W. 4th Ave investigating a MVA where a vehicle left the roadway & crashed into the side of a house. The four occupants of the vehicle fled the scene & luckily the house was vacant and there were no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/gOeXQ6jevJ — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 14, 2019

KPD is asking for anyone with information about this incident please call the Crime Hotline at (865)-215-7212.