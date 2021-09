Fugitive Friday: East TN Valley Crime Stoppers lists 6 men wanted on charges

East TN Valley Crime Stoppers names six men wanted on serious charges. Top left-right: Spradling, Page, North. Bottom left-right: Whitsell, Fishback, Abernathy. (Photos via East TN Valley Crime Stoppers)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six men wanted on serious charges out of East Tennessee were named as part of a Fugitive Friday post shared by the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. The crime group says any tipsters can remain anonymous.

The six men are wanted suspects in different crimes including assault.

Frederick “Half Dead” Spradling – wanted for aggravated assault. He also may be driving a white 2016 Dodge Charger with bullet holes in the driver’s side.

– wanted for aggravated assault. He also may be driving a white 2016 Dodge Charger with bullet holes in the driver’s side. Johnny Page – wanted for attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and more.

– wanted for attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and more. William North – wanted for aggravated assault

– wanted for aggravated assault Thomas Whitsell – wanted for domestic assault

– wanted for domestic assault Tevin Jamal Fishback – wanted for aggravated assault

– wanted for aggravated assault Gavin Trenaye Abernathy – wanted for aggravated domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping.

