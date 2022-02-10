KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he organized a drug deal from a Middle Tennessee prison.

Judge Thomas A. Varlan sentenced Ronald Turner, 25, to life in prison, followed by a five-year term of supervised release, on Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Turner and six others were found guilty in July as part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, oxycodone, alprazolam, and buprenorphine.

Turner was serving time in prison for attempted second-degree murder when witnesses say he used contraband cell phones to organized shipments to members of the Unknown Ghost Vice Lords in East Tennessee.

Judge Varlan ruled that Turner will serve is latest sentence consecutively to his term of imprisonment in his state case.

“Turner was part of a gang that trafficked in lethal drugs, resulting in devastation and death within our community,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “This sentence sends a powerful message that incarcerated individuals who continue to engage in drug trafficking and who use minors to flood the community with drugs will face justice.”