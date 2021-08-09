Georgia parolee arrested for breaking into Madisonville home while under the influence

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police said Monday a parolee out of Georgia was arrested after breaking into a Madisonville home with a mother and her children inside, allegedly while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The Madisonville Police Department reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Dogwood Drive on Friday night after an unwanted man had entered an occupied residence. Officers spoke with the mother, who said she and her children were in the home when the man entered it without permission.

Before officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had fled the scene to a nearby wooded area. After a two-hour search, the suspect, Trenton Drew Cronan, was taken into custody off of Highway 411 near Wayman Road.

Police say Cronan, who turned out to be a parolee out of Georgia, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He’s currently being held at the Monroe County Justice Center with no bond.