KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia woman was arrested Wednesday in Monroe County after witnesses reported she attempted to drown a small child and drove her car into Tellico Lake.

The Vonore Police Department responded to the SeaRay boat factory just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses told investigators that the woman drove past the SeaRay security gate and was seen inside her car blowing marijuana smoke into the child’s face and making them drink alcohol.

She reportedly took the child into Tellico Lake and held the child underwater with two hands before SeaRay employees intervened and took the child from her.

The suspect, identified as Jessica Upton, fled the SeaRay company in her car and entered the MasterCraft boat company parking lot before driving the car into Tellico Lake according to an arrest report. She exited the driver’s side window and swam to shore before being taken into custody.

Upton has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Investigators were told that Upton had been acting strange for two days. The child had reportedly been told they were being taken to New York to be dropped off with a grandmother. Upton apparently discarded the child’s belongings, including a cell phone and clothing, at a car wash before driving to the SeaRay factory.