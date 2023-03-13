KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A high-ranking member of the Greeneville Police Department has been indicted following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Stephen Hixson. Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

A Greene County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Monday charging GPD Assistant Police Chief Stephen Hixson with one count of simple assault. He turned himself in and was booked into the Greene County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

The indictment follows allegations of assault involving a family member at a home on Sunnyside Ridge Drive in Greeneville on Dec. 10. According to a TBI release, agents were requested to investigate by 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong the following day.

He remains on leave from the department.

An attorney representing Hixson released the following statement: “Mr. Hixson has dedicated his career to protecting and serving his community. Mr. Hixson has fully cooperated with authorities and will continue to do so. We look forward to resolving this case quickly, and anticipate Mr. Hixson’s name being cleared of any criminal wrong doing.”

“The Greeneville Police Department was made aware earlier today that the TBI’s investigation into Asst. Chief Steve Hixson was presented to the Greene County Grand Jury today, an indictment was handed down for Domestic Assault. Asst. Chief Hixson remains on leave from the department. The department has no comment on the matter currently as we await the outcome of the criminal case. Our justice system holds that everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.” Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward