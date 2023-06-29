GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Greeneville man convicted of shooting at police officers and later escaped a detention facility using a disguise will spend the next 25 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Joseph Dale Hale, 31, was sentenced to 300 months in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and escape from custody while confined for a felony offense.

U.S. Judge Clifton Corker found Hale to be an Armed Career Criminal based on his prior criminal history.

Hale was driving a stolen vehicle on July 29, 2021, when he fled from Greeneville police officers attempting to pull him over. He abandoned the vehicle in the area of North Hill Street, fired three shots at officers, and fled on foot into the woods. Hale was apprehended later that day.

He escaped from the Greene County Detention Center on October 7, 2021. According to a DOJ release, Hale ‘used a ruse’ to be removed from his cell to a shower area where he donned a set of trustee clothes he obtained with help from another inmate. After getting through two security doors, Hale gained access to an unsecured area of the jail.

Hale fled the jail and stole a vehicle only to crash the vehicle later that day and be recaptured.