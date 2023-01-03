GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) has charged a woman with six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure after an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.”

A release from the GCSD states that Myranda Stevens, 42, of Greeneville, was a volunteer coach with the Greeneville/Greene County Youth Football Association from August-September 2022. Police report she was the coach of a team consisting of players between the ages of 13 and 15.

“During this time, Stevens developed an intimate relationship with one of the players,” the release states.

Stevens was arrested and on the statutory rape charges and placed on a $180,000 bond. SHe is set to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 4.