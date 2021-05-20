Greeneville woman found bound and gagged in sleeping bag

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Greeneville Police Department is investigating a kidnapping and assault after a woman was found bound and gagged inside a sleeping bag on Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, a person told police that around 6 a.m. he heard “odd sounds” coming from behind a couch that was outside in front of a home in the 100 block of Frazier Street. When residents investigated, the woman was found. The people freed her and took her to their home, where they convinced her to go to the hospital and to contact law enforcement.

The woman was interviewed by a Greeneville police investigator at the hospital. She told officers she had been abducted while walking down the road near the corner of Frazier Street and East Church Street in Greenville. There is no mention in the report as to how long the woman was bound inside the sleeping bag, or what time of day she was kidnapped.

She did tell investigators that she did not know who abducted her.

Investigators observed bruising on her left cheek near the victim’s eye. Her shirt was also torn from the collar down. Upon investigating, ropes and the gag were collected at the hospital and placed into evidence at the Greeneville Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.