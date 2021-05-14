Halls man convicted on multiple rape, assault charges involving minor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 49-year-old man from the Halls community was convicted in Knox County Criminal Court of multiple charges including rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.

This case goes back several years.

Back in 2016, the Knox County Sheriff’s office said Anthony Woods was taken into custody after a minor was raped. A no-trespass warning was also placed on Woods for Knox County Schools and Knox County-sponsored events. He was then arrested in December 2016 after trying to attend Halls High School’s football banquet at Halls Senior Center.

Woods had a criminal history in the county. According to Knox County Criminal Court records, Woods was charged in an incident that occurred sometime before December 10, 2007.

Woods was charged with statutory rape and sexual battery by an authority figure but took a plea deal of reckless aggravated assault with a three-year sentence. Later he was denied judicial diversion. He appealed that decision.

On December 22, 2008, the court noticed that Wood’s aggravated assault conviction came with a notice from the prosecution that they couldn’t prove serious bodily injury, but the defense agreed to the plea anyway, so the appeals court vacated that charge.

Now, following a two-week trial, Woods has been convicted of several rape and assault charges and is currently being held in the custody of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Woods is scheduled for sentencing on June 24, 2021.

KCSO listed the charges of which Woods was convicted on Friday, May 14, 2021: