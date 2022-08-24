ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Harriman man who was convicted of felony murder in the death of an elderly relative was sentenced to life in prison Monday, according to the 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

Christopher Kennedy, along with his wife, Evelyn Kennedy were convicted of felony murder in the 2019 death of 72-year-old Betty Crews. They were also convicted of aggravated elder abuse.

Crews was reported to have died of starvation due to the neglect of both caretakers.

Christopher was charged but posted a $100,000 bond following the arrest. He was found guilty of first-degree murder but failed to appear in court on July 15, 2022.

According to Roane County Chief Deputy Tim Hawn, Christopher was captured by the U.S. Marshalls in Illinois and sent back to Roane County.

Christopher and Evelyn received life sentences for the felony murder of Crews, according to Johnson.

The sentencing hearing for aggravated elder abuse will be on Nov. 18 in Roane County.