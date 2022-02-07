KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than seven years after a man was fatally shot inside his apartment in Oak Ridge, his widow now faces a first-degree murder charge in the case.

Samantha Anne Hendley, 35, was arrested Monday and booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond after an Anderson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging her with one count of first-degree murder.

Her husband, Thomas Steven “T.S.” Thrasher Jr., was shot and killed inside his Oak Ridge apartment on Dec. 8, 2014.

Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began working alongside the Oak Ridge Police Department on the case at the request of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark.

Thrasher was 29 years old when he died and left behind two daughters. Last year, District Attorney General Clark’s office offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.