Hawkins Co. Sheriff: 3 arrested after meth, heroin, ecstasy, gun found in traffic stop

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were arrested on Timberline Drive Wednesday in a traffic stop in which investigators found suspected drugs including multicolored forms of heroin, fentanyl, pills believed to be ecstasy, 1131 grams of methamphetamine, and a Glock pistol. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says they identified the vehicle from a tip that there would be a delivery of a large number of narcotics by a vehicle with Georgia registration.

The three suspects were identified as Matthew Cubbage (a.k.a. “T.J.”), Misty Rowlls and Timothy Burke (a.k.a. “Tim”). HCSO said that Timothy “Tim” Burke had an active warrant out of Florida, while Matthew “T.J.” Cubbage had an active warrant out of Ohio; however, neither man will be extradited from Tennessee.

HCSO also said Thursday that its Narcotics Unit had set up surveillance in the area and observed the vehicle arrive at Timberline Drive at the expected approximate arrival time. The aforementioned tip received by HCSO detailed that a man named “T.J.” would arrive with others to deliver the drugs. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted around 8 p.m. near the destination.

HCSO said that at the time T.J. was identified as the front passenger in the vehicle, and he along with the driver and other passenger were identified and detained. The vehicle, a Silver 2012 Nissan Versa with Georgia plates RLI5914, was later seized.

Suspected Drugs

HCSO said the vehicle was searched and the following drugs and items were located under the hood in the engine compartment, as well as in a purse within the vehicle, the rear trunk within a suitcase, and in clothing:

1131 grams (field weight) of a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine

52 grams (field weight) of grey rock-like substance believed to be “Grey Death” fentanyl

39 grams (field weight) of a pink rock-like substance believed to be “Pink” heroin

720 dosage unit of multicolor pills believed to be ecstasy

3 grams (field weight) of a brown rock-like substance believed to be “brown” heroin

A fully loaded Glock 19 generation 5, 9mm – which was located in the trunk inside of a suitcase

(Photo: Hawkins Co. Sheriff)

The estimated total street value of the seized narcotics was listed by HCSO:

Methamphetamine: $90,500

Heroin: $18,800

Ecstasy: $6,000

Total street value: $115,300

Charges

During the investigation, HCSO found that all three suspects were convicted felons with past out-of-state crimes related to drugs and theft. All three suspects were transported to the Sheriff’s Office for further investigation and written statements were taken after a Miranda Warning had been given to all defendants involved.

Matthew “T.J.” Cubbage is facing charges including: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I (Heroin) with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I (ecstasy) with intent to deliver, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Misty Rowlls is facing charges including: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I (Heroin) with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I (ecstasy) with intent to deliver, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Timothy “Tim” Burke is facing charges including: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule 1 (Heroin) with intent to deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule I (ecstasy) with intent to deliver, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Driving While in Possession of Methamphetamine