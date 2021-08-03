Hawkins County woman shot by own gun during ‘violent arrest’

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Hawkins County woman shot herself in the leg and now faces a slew of charges after an altercation with deputies that Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson described as a “violent arrest” Monday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Marlowe Rd. to a situation involving Christina Lynn Adams, who allegedly vandalized a person’s truck and left their home armed with a handgun threatening suicide. Shortly after deputies pulled Adams over and made contact with her through their PA system, and she refused to leave her vehicle or communicate with them. Additional units and negotiators arrived at the scene to attempt to get Adams out of her vehicle.

When negotiations failed, deputies approached her vehicle and saw she had a handgun and continued to try to talk her out of the vehicle. At this point, deputies tried to remove her from the vehicle, Adams randomly fired four shots, one striking her in the leg. She was then taken into custody and transported to Hawkins County Hospital where she was treated and released to deputies. No shots were fired by law enforcement.

As a result of the altercation, three deputies received minor injuries but were not hit by gunfire. Adams, 55, is being held in Hawkins County Jail without bond, pending her arraignment in court on August 4. She’s been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office in this ongoing investigation.