High-speed chase on I-40 ends in crash at Papermill Drive, charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase Saturday night that began on Cumberland Avenue.

Knoxville Police officers were walking through the parking lot of a coffee shop just before midnight when they approached a silver Buick Verano. The driver, Devon Little, made eye contact with the officers before taking off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

An officer attempted to make a traffic stop but Little refused to pull over. The report says Little then got on Interstate 40 west without his headlights on and traveled at more than 90 mph while weaving in and out of traffic.

The incident report says Little took the Papermill Road exit where his vehicle hit a curb, causing the wheel to come off and disabling the vehicle. Little and his passenger, Ashley Coley, fled on foot. The two were caught a short time later.

Little had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault. A search of the car found a .40-calibur handgun, a license plate from a stolen vehicle and drug paraphernalia.

Little is charged with driving on a suspended license, evading arrest and theft. Coley was charged with evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, and theft.

The two were booked into the Knox County Jail.