NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people wanted on felony warrants out of South Carolina were arrested in Claiborne County on Wednesday after a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph.

Tazewell Police responded to a report of shoplifting involving a man and woman with South Carolina license plates. Officers attempted to detain them in the parking lot of the Raceway Market in New Market but the suspects sped off.

Both suspects were wanted in connection to a residential burglary by force and theft of a motor vehicle in South Carolina.

New Tazewell Police Department Police Chief Ben Evans said the stolen vehicle reached speeds of 100 MPH as they went south on Highway 33 and went down a dead end road on England Industrial Road.

Officers were able to block off the road where the suspects abandoned the vehicle in the England’s Plant parking lot and fled into the woods where they were apprehended after a short search. A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter was used to help locate the suspects.

Left: Austin Newby, 27, and Danielle Blackwell, 33. Photo: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

Andrew Newby, 27, and Danielle Blackwell, 33, were both arrested and charged with felony evading arrest, fugitive from justice, theft over $10,000 and shoplifting.