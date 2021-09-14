History of alleged conflicts between neighbors turns deadly in Cocke County

DEL RIO, Tenn. (WATE) — A history of alleged conflicts between Cocke County neighbors turned deadly on Sept. 13 after a shooting in a Del Rio driveway.

According to an incident report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Crane Way in Del Rio for a shooting at around 5:30 p.m. During the 911 call, the caller told dispatch that a neighbor had shot her husband while he was in his vehicle on their driveway.

Two juveniles had fled from the vehicle when the shooting happened, but a 10-month-old infant was still in the car, according to what dispatch relayed to responding deputies.

As they arrived, the deputies detained the alleged shooter. When additional deputies arrived they removed the 10-month-old from the vehicle where the victim, 35-year-old Joseph Carter, was shot. A deputy confirmed that Carter had died due to gunshot wounds.

The alleged shooter, identified as 65-year-old James Raspberry, and the victim had a history of feuds, according to what Carter’s wife told deputies. Raspberry has been charged with aggravated assault and first-degree murder.

An EMS crew who was on the scene checked on the welfare of the juveniles involved and cleared them medically.