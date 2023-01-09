KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.

With assistance from DNA Doe Project, the TBI has identified the remains as Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville. His date of birth was July 29, 1991.

The case has been investigated as a homicide since the discovery and anyone who may have information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The remains were found in a 2008 edition Thompson Cigar Company “Match Play” golf bag on the shore of Douglas Lake on March 10, 2019. The TBI and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released a description of the victim’s clothing: a black “Walking Dead” t-shirt and a leather belt stamped with the name “Gerald.”

Investigators were initially unable to determine John Doe’s race, age or how long he had been dead. After exhausting all leads, the TBI brought the case to investigative genetic genealogists with the nonprofit DNA Doe Project in 2020.

“Early on in the research, we were able to identify one set of his grandparents rather quickly,” said team member Eric Hendershott. “However, identifying his other set of grandparents took almost another year.”

According to the release from the DNA Doe Project, the case was complicated by the fact Pizzoferrato had been adopted.

An obituary was found that connected a number of DNA matches which helped the investigators to identify both of his biological parents. However, the obituary did not mention any children, so the team believed he may have been adopted.

A biological relative later confirmed that all of the children in the family had been placed for adoption and provided key information that helped resolve the case.

“Hopefully, we are able to bring some sort of closure to the family,” Hendershott said.