In-progress convenience store robbery thwarted by Knoxville Police

Odell Parker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police officers were able to stop an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store Sunday night.

Officers responded to a report after 9 p.m. of an armed robbery at the Walgreen’s on Clinton Highway. According to an incident report, the suspect held his hand under his shirt to imply he had a gun and demanded money from two cashiers.

Upon officers arrival, the suspect, Odell Parker, 30, of Knoxville, was observed still inside the business standing at the cash register. The first officers who arrived on scene entered the business and confronted the suspect, who was taken into custody without further incident.

Parker is charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $10,000 bond. No firearm was recovered.