KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people are facing charges involving catalytic converter thefts after an investigation by Knox County law enforcement.

Michael Brandon Gentry, 36, of Strawberry Plains, faces charges of theft, money laundering, and failure to thumb print a seller of scrap metal, and failure to properly ID seller of scrap metal.

Court documents say Gentry admitted in December to not following Tennessee scrap metal laws saying he was just following the orders from others. However, Gentry refused to name the people behind the orders.

“I buy converters from people to resale to make a [living],” Gentry said in a written statement.

He also admitted to selling stolen catalytic converters to two people for cash. However, Gentry refused to name the people behind the orders.

A tip given to police led them to Joshua Riddle, 36, of Knoxville. Riddle confessed to selling car parts to Gentry. He faces a vandalism charge. He is also named in six other catalytic converter theft cases.

Those cases led to two others, Naomi Endicott, 44, and William Thomas, 36, both of Oak Ridge. Endicott faces driving on a suspended license charge and theft. Thomas faces burglary, theft and vandalism charges.