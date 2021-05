KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police investigators are seeking to identity a suspect they believe broke into a business on Hall of Fame Drive in late March.

Knoxville Police say the man broke into the business and stole a laptop computer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or visit their website at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tips can also be sent to through their free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous.