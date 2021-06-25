Isaiah Brooks requests early prison release

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Isaiah Brooks, sentenced in the death of a Gibbs High School student, was in court to request an early release from prison Friday.

“I took my best friend’s life and I have to answer to God for that. I am truly sorry for everything. I can’t say anything to bring him back, but from my heart is going to his family. I am truly sorry for everything.”

Zach Munday died in May 2019 after a party where there was underage drinking. Police say Isaiah Brooks and Munday got into a fight at the party, and the fight ended with the 15-year-old suffering a head injury.

Brooks pled guilty to felony reckless homicide. He had been sentenced to 10 years in prison in November. On Friday, Brooks apologized to the Munday family in court.