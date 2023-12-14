The pill mills distributed 11 million tablets of opioids with an estimated street value of $360 million.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Italian nationals on Thursday became the latest to be convicted for their roles in running pill mills in East Tennessee and Florida that illegally distributed millions of dollars worth of prescription drugs.

Luca Sartini and Luigi “Jimmy” Palma were each sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for their roles in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) conspiracy.

A 2018 federal indictment charged Sartini, Palma, and five others with owning and operating pill mills in the Knoxville area and South Florida from approximately April 2009 to March 2015.

The sweeping federal prosecution has resulted in approximately 140 convictions. Co-defendant Slyvia Hofstetter, who was described by prosecutors as the biggest drug dealer to ever appear in an East Tennessee courtroom, was sentenced to over 30 years in prison in 2020.

Three East Tennessee nurse practitioners were sentenced to between 30 and 42 months in prison for their role in prescribing ‘massive quantities of opioids’ from pill mills in Knoxville.

The group operated pain management clinics known as Urgent Care & Surgery Center Enterprise (UCSC). The 2018 indictment alleged that a significant percentage of approximately 700 patient deaths could be directly or indirectly attributed to narcotics prescribed by UCSC.

Prosecutors found that the pill mills distributed 11 million tablets of oxycodone, oxymorphone, and morphine that generated over $21 million in revenue, with a corresponding street value of $360 million.

Sartini and Palma were extradited from Italy in 2020.