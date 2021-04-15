Jacksboro man charged with murder in connection with overdose death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Jacksboro man is facing murder charges following the overdose death of a man in December.

John Michael Storey, 31, is charged with giving the fentanyl to William Kent Blackwell, 35, that killed him. Blackwell was found dead Dec. 4 in a LaFollette restaurant.

On Wednesday, a Campbell County grand jury returned indictments charging Storey with one count of second-degree murder, one count of sale of a schedule II controlled substance, and one count of delivery of a schedule II controlled substance. He was arrested Thursday and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the LaFollette Police Department, and the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force resulted in the indictment.

