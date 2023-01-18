JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was indicted by a grand jury on 2021 charges in connection to her husband’s overdose in Campbell County.

Sonya Kay Brotherton, 36 (Courtesy of TBI)

Sonya Kay Brotherton, 36, of Jacksboro, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of delivery of schedule II (narcotics).

Special agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case of Abraham Zenas Wallace, 43, whose body was found on the 300 block of Cumberland Overlook Lane on April 2, 2021.

Investigators found that Wallace died from fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity. During the investigation, agents determine that Brotherton was one of the people who gave Wallace drugs.

Brotherton was arrested Tuesday and booked into Campbell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.