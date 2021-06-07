Jefferson County inmate’s attempted escape ends with stolen vehicle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An inmate in Jefferson County is back behind bars Monday after a botched escape attempt ended when he crashed a stolen landfill truck.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey said inmate Jacob Thomas escaped around 7 a.m. while performing a work detail at the Jefferson County Landfill.

“He was in jail for a DUI with two weeks left to serve. He traded a misdemeanor DUI for felony escape and theft over $1,000 for about 6 minutes of freedom before he crashed.” Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey

No injuries were reported during the escape. A photo of Thomas was not immediately available.