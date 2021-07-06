Jefferson County Sheriff searching for driver who drove into gate at Lighthouse Point Marina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is search for the driver of a Chevrolet truck that was captured on camera driving through a gate at Dandridge marina. The department said in a social media post Tuesday that the truck left Lighthouse Point Marina, 1209 Highway 139 on June 18 between 7 and 8:30 p.m. striking the hydraulic gate.

Video shows the black, two-door pickup truck striking the gate and causing damage before leaving the marina. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Williams at 865-397-9411, extension 1107, or email cwilliamson@jeffersoncountytn.gov.