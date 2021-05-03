Jellico man charged with criminal homicide in woman’s death

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) — A Jellico man has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide after a woman was found dead inside of a camper after a shooting.

Steven Warren Zecchini, 56, was arrested following a joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office into the death of Brenda Gail Booth, 62.

TBI reports special agents and deputies with CCSO began investigating the murder after CCSO found Booth dead inside of a camper after a shooting in the 200 block of Brickplant Lane.

During that investigation, Zecchini was identified as the one responsible for her death.

He was taken into custody Sunday evening and booked into the Campbell County Jail.