GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Judge Kenneth Bailey issued a gag order in a double homicide case in Greene County that involves a 16-year-old murder suspect.

District Attorney General Dan Armstrong confirmed with News Channel 11 that the minor’s legal team had requested that no further details surrounding the case be released. The gag order also entails closed court proceedings.

Prosecutors filed to try the juvenile as an adult, Armstrong confirmed on April 27. The case follows after a 7-year-old boy and his 59-year-old grandmother were found dead at a Chuckey residence on the 7100 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road on April 25.

Limited details have been released in the case, including what charges the minor faces. Initial police reports indicate that Greene County deputies responded to a “murder/non-negligent manslaughter;” however, Armstrong stated these are not official charges.

No documents released to News Channel 11 revealed the suspect’s possible motive or the victims’ cause of death, but documents penned by responders to the scene stated investigators found “puddles” of blood along with assorted tools, “which were covered in blood.”

The 16-year-old suspect will make their first appearance in court on May 12 for a detention hearing, during which a judge will set a date for a transfer hearing which will determine whether the minor is tried as an adult.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the incident.