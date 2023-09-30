KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information about a hit-and-run that happened on Rutledge Pike early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a motorcycle crash around 3:30 a.m., where they found a male dead, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said.

According to KCSO, witnesses said the victim was hit by a vehicle while in the roadway.

After striking the victim, the car continued driving east on Rutledge Pike, KCSO said. The vehicle is likely to have front-end damage, but KCSO said the color and make of the vehicle are unknown.

Anyone with information about the crash or that may help investigators identify a suspect is asked to contact Sergeant Scott DeArmond by phone at 865-215-2243 or email at Scott.DeArmond@knoxsheriff.org. According to KCSO, tipsters can remain anonymous.