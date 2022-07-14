HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Kentucky man has been arrested and charged with rape of a child in Roane County.

Tyler Adam Robinson, 30, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, was arrested by the Harriman Police Department.

Middlesboro Police contacted the Harriman Police Department on Dec. 12, 2021 in reference to a complaint of sexual assault of a child that had been reported to them.

The alleged abuse reportedly took place over a two-year period from 2017 to 2019 in Harriman.

Robinson is being held with a bond set at $50,000. A court date has been set for July 26, 2022.