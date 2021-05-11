Kentucky man behind bars after weekend shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Kentucky man is behind bars after a weekend shooting.

Kentucky State Police responded to Harlan County just before 2 p.m. on May 8 after a shooting was reported at East Brook Station Apartments. When they got there troopers found a man who had been shot several times.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital then transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for precautionary reasons but is said to be stable.

KSP says the shooting suspect, Dylan Turner, fled from the scene but was located Tuesday morning in Cumberland, Ky. Turner is facing several assault charges and was being held on a $50,000 bond.

