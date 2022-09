LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

Kevin Real, the University of Kentucky Department of Communication chair, was arrested Thursday. Real has been placed on administrative leave and is not on campus, according to a UK spokesperson.

The 65-year-old has been at the university since 2002, according to documents on the UK website and his LinkedIn profile.

Real was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center Thursday.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS: