Knox Co. defendant pleads guilty to aggravated sexual battery charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County defendant Uriel Ernesto Rivera pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery on the second day of his trial on Tuesday. He was initially taken into custody in March of 2019 after being indicted by a grand jury.
Rivera has been sentenced to eight years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender upon release.
Sheriff Tom Spangler says, “I am very proud of the work our Detectives did on this case. They are to be commended. Please remember the victim in your thoughts and prayers.”