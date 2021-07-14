Knox County grand jury indicts suspect in vehicular homicide of toddler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was indicted by a Knox County grand jury in the death of a 15-month-old from a crash that occurred in May on Buffat Mill Road.

Daryl D. Rollins, 25, was indicted on vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving charges on June 30.

On May 19, two adults and one child were taken to an area hospital for injuries and burns from a crash and vehicle fire. One of the injured men and the child, identified by family and in Rollins’ indictment as 15-month-old Haizley Roper, were later taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Witnesses reported to Knoxville Police at the time that they saw a man flee the crash scene on foot.

Family of the crash victims later identified the 24-year-old man taken along with Haizley to Vanderbilt to be her father. In late May, family members confirmed that Haizley had died after battling injuries from the crash.

Rollins’ indictment states the grand jury found that he unlawfully and recklessly killed Haizley by the operation of the motor vehicle.