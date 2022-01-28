KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A child rapist who threatened the victim and others to keep them from exposing the abuse will spend the next 40 years in prison.

Roger Dean Guin, 55, was found guilty of several charges including rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure in November. He received the maximum sentence Friday for rape of a child, 40 years without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors found Guin started sexually abusing the victim when they were 10 years old and threatened to kill the victim, their mother and siblings if they told anyone about the sexual assaults.

The abuse continued for five years until Guin moved out of the house. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was able to coordinate a phone call between Guin and the victim’s mother in which he admitted to sexually abusing the child.

“Thanks to the bravery of this child, this offender will never again be able to victimize another minor,” said Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen.