KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County man has been arrested on tax evasion charges following an investigation by the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee of Department of Revenue.

Tyler Ray Love was indicted on four felony counts of tax evasion, one felony count of filing a false report and one felony count of solicitation of a false report.

Investigators said they found false and fraudulent information in the Knox County Clerk’s Office regarding Love’s registration of a boat and three vehicles.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “These indictments underscore the Department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is pursuing this case in cooperation with District Attorney Charme Allen’s Office.

Love’s bond was set at $5,000. If convicted, he could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion.