KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County man will spend 25 years in prison after being convicted of possessing meth in a drug free zone at an elementary school.

Michael Robert Quinn, 38, was sentenced Friday without the possibility of parole, according to a press release from Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen.

Quinn was convicted of possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine in a drug free school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and failure to provide proof of insurance.

The release states that In November 2019, police officers saw Quinn’s truck in the parking lot of Pleasant Ridge Elementary School.

Police pulled Quinn over and arrested him after he left the school. Inside the truck was 20 grams of methamphetamine, a digital pocket scale and two cell phones in his truck. Quinn was also found to be driving on a suspended license with an outstanding warrant for driving on a suspended license.

Investigator Phil Jinks obtained a search warrant for the two phones and found evidence that Quinn had intended to sell and/or deliver the drugs.

The report said Quinn has 11 prior felony convictions for violent, property and drug dealing offenses including arson, attempted burglary, reckless endangerment, theft and cocaine distribution.