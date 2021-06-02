Knox County Sheriff seeks man suspected of breaking into home, setting fires with family inside

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a homeless man they say set multiple fires inside a home in South Knoxville while a family was still inside.

Daniel Freeman, 29, is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson. He is known to frequent Chapman Highway, Vestal and Montgomery Village. The Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit says Freeman used an ax to break into the home on May 25.

Anyone with information on his location can call the Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243 or email arson@knoxsheriff.org.