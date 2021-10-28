KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County woman who spent two and a half years on the TennCare fraud “most wanted” list is behind bars Thursday.

The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Tennessee Department of Correction and the Knox County Sheriff, arrested Deloris McClure, 50. She’s charged with three counts of TennCare fraud in connection with doctor shopping.

Investigators allege that on three separate occasions within a 30-day period, McClure visited a medical provider seeking prescription pain medication, not revealing she’d recently received the same from another provider.

“The state of Tennessee with the help of our law enforcement communities has emphasized a concerted effort to prevent doctor shopping and to fight the opioid epidemic,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said.

TennCare fraud is a class D felony. The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Charme P. Allen of Knox County. A class D felony is punishable by two to 12 years’ imprisonment, and a fine of up to $5,000.

The OIG has identified and investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare since its creation in February 2005. To date, 3,144 people of been charged with TennCare fraud.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 or by visiting the OIG website, www.tn.gov/oig/.