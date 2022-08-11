KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 25 years after a woman’s remains were discovered in Grainger County, a Knox County woman has been identified as the victim of an unsolved homicide thanks to new DNA analysis.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to provide information in the homicide investigation of 38-year-old Brenda Clark after new DNA analysis confirmed her remains were found in Grainger County in September 1996.

TBI agents began a homicide investigation after human remains were found in a wooded area just off Dale Road in the Powder Springs section of Grainger County. She was listed as an unidentified Jane Doe at the time with investigators only able to confirm the victim was a woman believed to be 30-40 years old.

A DNA sample was submitted to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in 2018. In 2019, agents were notified of a possible match to a woman living and residing in Knoxville. Agents made contact with the woman and learned she had a missing twin sister who was reportedly last seen by the family in 1996.

To determine if the Grainger County Jane Doe was the missing sister of the Knoxville woman, additional DNA samples were collected from her and another family member and submitted for further analysis. Last week, agents received confirmation that the DNA profile was that of Brenda Clark.

Special agents ask the public to provide information that may help determine what happened to Clark and who is responsible for her death, specifically any knowledge about whom she may have been with before her death. Contact 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information.